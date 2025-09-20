Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 101,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,439,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 173,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 8,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.