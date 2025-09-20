Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $687.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $715.45 and its 200 day moving average is $685.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

