NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Lifted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 124,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

