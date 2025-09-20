YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

