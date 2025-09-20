AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

