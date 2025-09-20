The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.47.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $205.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

