UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.59. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.