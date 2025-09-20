Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Down 13.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 215. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pets at Home Group traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 197.20 ($2.66). 10,946,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 2,424,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.08).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.33.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PETS

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £866.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.