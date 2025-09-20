Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $364.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $365.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

