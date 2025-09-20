Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $507.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

