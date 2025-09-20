BDF Gestion Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

BDF Gestion increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,192 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 153,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.