CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.01 and a 200 day moving average of $450.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.