My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

