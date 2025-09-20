Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of QCOM opened at $166.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
