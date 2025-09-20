McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $698.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $695.15 and its 200 day moving average is $696.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.