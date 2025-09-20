Perpetual Ltd Sells 463 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

