Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.