Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $102.64 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

