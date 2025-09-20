Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,075,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,089 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 106,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 255,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

