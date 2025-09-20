Thomasville National Bank Sells 108 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $340.41 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $344.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.34. The company has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

