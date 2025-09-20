Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

