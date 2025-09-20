Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.94 and a 200 day moving average of $373.48. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

