Financial Advisory Corp Sells 344 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,905,000. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.