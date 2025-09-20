AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $612.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.03.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
