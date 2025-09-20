Wedmont Private Capital Sells 99 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aflac by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

