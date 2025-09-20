Essex Savings Bank Has $933,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

