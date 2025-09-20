BlackRock $BLK Holdings Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,012.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

