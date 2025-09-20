Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Reduced by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 960,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,364,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 142.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,672,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

