Essex Savings Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $303.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

