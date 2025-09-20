Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 40,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,672,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,520. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

