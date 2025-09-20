Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,885 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE CL opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.