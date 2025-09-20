Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Lessened by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

