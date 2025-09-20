Shelton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90. Following the sale, the director owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,849,977,285. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average is $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

