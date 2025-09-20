Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.