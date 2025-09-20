Walker Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 20.6% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

