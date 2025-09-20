Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $341.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

