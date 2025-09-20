My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

