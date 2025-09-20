Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,042 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

