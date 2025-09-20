AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 5,538 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

