Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in McKesson by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,485,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.2% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $698.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $695.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.