Financial Advisory Corp Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.