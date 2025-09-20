PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PYPL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
