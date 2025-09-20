MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after buying an additional 259,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after buying an additional 236,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1%

MET stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.