Thomasville National Bank Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 986,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,932,000 after purchasing an additional 338,891 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 147,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

