Bell Bank Sells 38 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bell Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $644.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.84. The company has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $667.72.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
