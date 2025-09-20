Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

