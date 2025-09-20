iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of Finland raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $667.72. The company has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

