iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $469.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

