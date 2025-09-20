Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after buying an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after buying an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,243,000 after buying an additional 1,191,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,930,000 after buying an additional 1,056,447 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $699,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,740. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.