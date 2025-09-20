Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.94 and a 200 day moving average of $373.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

